Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.92

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.92, with a volume of 9194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark decreased their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$269.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.31.

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

