F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$710.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.62 million. F5 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.23.

F5 Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $11.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.34. 68,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.69. F5 has a 52-week low of $135.10 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in F5 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of F5 by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,277 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

