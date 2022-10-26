FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 416,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000. MINISO Group comprises 21.8% of FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd owned about 0.14% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Up 10.9 %

MINISO Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,370. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $346.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.