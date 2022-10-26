Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 317,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Articles

