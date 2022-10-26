Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,587. The firm has a market cap of $772.15 million, a P/E ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 432,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 137,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 201.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

