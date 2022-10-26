Financial Comparison: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of eMagin shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of FTC Solar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of eMagin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FTC Solar has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eMagin has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -42.67% -66.38% -39.92% eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 4 1 2.71 eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 239.11%. Given FTC Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than eMagin.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 0.76 -$106.59 million ($1.03) -1.96 eMagin $26.05 million 3.30 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -11.20

eMagin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTC Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

