Financial Contrast: Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutriband and Bionik Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

1.4% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Nutriband has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -413.63% -41.02% -37.94% Bionik Laboratories -1,342.13% -975.04% -87.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Bionik Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $1.42 million 23.02 -$6.18 million N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories $1.27 million 1.76 -$10.41 million ($1.89) -0.17

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories.

Summary

Nutriband beats Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. It also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. Nutriband Inc. has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

