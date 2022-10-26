FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Down 9.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 3,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 669,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 218,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 458,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 88,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.
FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.
