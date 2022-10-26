First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

