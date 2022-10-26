First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FGBIP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
