First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,831 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,474 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 245,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,344,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.