First National Trust Co Sells 1,938 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Trust Co lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 81,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 237,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,781,003. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

