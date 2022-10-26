First National Trust Co Sells 333 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $245.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,662. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

