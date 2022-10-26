First National Trust Co Takes $4.30 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.36.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $776.70. 8,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $778.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $717.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

