First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.
FEI stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.81.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
