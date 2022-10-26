First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

FEI stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

