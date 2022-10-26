Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortis to C$56.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.54.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$51.84 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$24.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.51.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

