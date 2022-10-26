Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Shares Down 0.1%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 252,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 74,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,389,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

