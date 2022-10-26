Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Forward Air updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.02 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.98-$2.02 EPS.

Forward Air stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,347. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

