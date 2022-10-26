Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 439,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $5,153,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

