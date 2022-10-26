Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.
Forward Air Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of FWRD stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 439,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $125.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $5,153,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 28,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 255,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Forward Air by 6.5% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Air (FWRD)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.