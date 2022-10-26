Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 3%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

