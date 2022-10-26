Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,576. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.