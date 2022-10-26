Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FMANF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,576. Freeman Gold has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

