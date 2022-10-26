Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Short Interest Update

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the September 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth $485,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontier Investment alerts:

Frontier Investment Price Performance

Shares of FICV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 133,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Frontier Investment has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.