Frontier One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.88 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Frontier has a market cap of $24.12 million and $3.88 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,402.73 or 0.30748223 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.