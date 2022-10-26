FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Lifted by Analyst

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Income Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

PINE stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $494,426 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also

