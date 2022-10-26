FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

