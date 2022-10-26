FY2023 EPS Estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 1.3 %

Several other research firms have also commented on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $645.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 423,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 101,151 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,311,683.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.