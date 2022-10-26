FY2024 EPS Estimates for ICICI Bank Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for ICICI Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

ICICI Bank stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.