FY2024 EPS Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a report released on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.72. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $95,505,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

