FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Cut by SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.93. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 6.2 %

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.81.

THC opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

