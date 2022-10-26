G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $28,169.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00082483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007495 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000180 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network."

