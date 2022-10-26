Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,490 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in American Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in American Express by 28.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in American Express by 24.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 23.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AXP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average of $154.98. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

