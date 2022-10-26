General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10, RTT News reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

GD opened at $245.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

