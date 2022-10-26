General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,532 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

