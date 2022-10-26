Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Short Interest Down 76.5% in October

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the September 30th total of 2,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,718,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTII traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 1,905,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,756. Global Tech Industries Group has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

