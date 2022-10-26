Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.76. 231,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 618,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.