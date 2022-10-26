Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $62,717.88 and $269.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,359.72 or 0.30649294 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

