Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 36% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $62,720.75 and $269.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,353.55 or 0.30630121 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011963 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.