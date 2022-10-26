Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Down 8%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 188,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 162,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Read More

