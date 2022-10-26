Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.
Grafton Group Company Profile
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)
