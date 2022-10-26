Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.
Graphic Packaging Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging
In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Graphic Packaging Company Profile
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
