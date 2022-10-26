Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Raymond James

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.