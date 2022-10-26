Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 347,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,161,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,946,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment



Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

