Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.66% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

HAL stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $677,566,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

