Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

