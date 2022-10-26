Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Trading Down 2.3%

Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 8,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Hastings Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24.
About Hastings Group
Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hastings Group (HNGGF)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.