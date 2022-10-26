Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $55,000 Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 162.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

PGX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 119,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,260. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

