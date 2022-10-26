Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 96,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

