Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 381,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,983. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $145.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.97.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.