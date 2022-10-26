HC Wainwright Lowers Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target to $1.00

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMBR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,274.17% and a negative return on equity of 228.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.