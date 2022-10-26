HC Wainwright Lowers Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target to $1.00

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TMBR opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,274.17% and a negative return on equity of 228.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Timber Pharmaceuticals
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.