Head to Head Analysis: AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) vs. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -76.04% -64.01% Brickell Biotech -643.48% -156.10% -128.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.13 million ($2.72) -0.25 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 14.93 -$39.47 million ($13.52) -0.15

Analyst Ratings

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AVROBIO and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brickell Biotech 0 1 2 0 2.67

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 674.92%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,231.09%. Given Brickell Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

(Get Rating)

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's product includes AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, for the treatment of Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Brickell Biotech

(Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., Voronoi Inc., Bodor Laboratories, Inc. and Dr. Nicholas S. Bodor, and AnGes, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.