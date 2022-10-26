Head-To-Head Analysis: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maxeon Solar Technologies and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.32%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -31.64% -94.81% -26.52% SemiLEDs -50.63% -83.66% -19.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 42.3% of SemiLEDs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and SemiLEDs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.96 -$254.52 million ($7.03) -2.41 SemiLEDs $4.74 million 2.49 -$2.85 million ($0.78) -3.35

SemiLEDs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. SemiLEDs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SemiLEDs beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chunan, Taiwan.

