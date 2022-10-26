Head-To-Head Comparison: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) versus Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

China Liberal Education has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Liberal Education and Zovio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $3.91 million 4.14 -$1.25 million N/A N/A Zovio $263.03 million 0.02 -$42.35 million ($1.23) -0.13

Profitability

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

This table compares China Liberal Education and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Zovio -17.80% -144.02% -21.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Liberal Education and Zovio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 1 0 0 0 1.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,025.00%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance. It also provides counseling services and support comprising recruiting and admissions, student financing and financial aid processing, and student retention advising; and marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communication strategies, brand identity advertising, media planning and strategy, video, data science and analysis, marketing to potential students, and other promotional and communication services. The company serves higher education institutions, employers, and learners. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

